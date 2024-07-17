The Burlington Jct. City Council met on July 8 to discuss city business.

The minutes from June were approved, including a correction. The correction clarified that Council Member Martha Greeley voted no on May’s financial report.

City Manager Jo Anna Marriott gave the June financial report. She stated that all monthly bills were paid and bank accounts were reconciled. The FY 23-24 water sales were $355,766.57, and sewer revenue was $63,076.88. The total income was $548,448.98, and total expenses were $431,297.47, with a total net income of $117,151.51 for FY 23-24. The report was approved, with Greeley being the lone no vote.

Staff has been busy mowing, and are planning to work on tubes, potholes and other street tasks in July.

The council approved a termination contract letter to be sent to Patrica Clark.

The council also accepted reversing the motion from the June meeting about city ordinances, non compliance/violations letters, as they were not in compliance with state statutes and laws.

Shaun Bodle was approved to be hired as a code/ordinance enforcer office at a $15 hourly rate up to 40 hours monthly, or as needed.

Three bids for the repairs and replacement at the school meter pit were discussed. The council approved setting up a meeting with the school for review and to discuss the bids further.

The council then approved the Hoof & Horn, Kiwanis Clubs Agreement with the city for use of city park.