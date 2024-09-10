The Burlington Jct. City Council met for their regular meeting on August 12, and also had special meetings on August 26 and 30.

At the August 12 meeting, the city approved minutes from the July meetings.

Several citizens were in attendance to ask the board about the ordinance violation letter they had received from the code/ordinance officer. Board member Martha Greeley stated that the board messed up, and that they would need to obtain further clarification on what the officer sent out to citizens, since this was the first time having an ordinance officer send them out. Board member Michael Goff said that the city ordinances needed to be revamped. Some strong statements were made between council members, and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office was called to help de-escalate the discussion. A citizen had questions about the job description of the code/ordinance officer, and why they were not at the meeting to help answer questions. Any further discussion was tabled.

City Manager Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report, stating that all bank accounts were reconciled for the month of July. There were some questions on who had authorized Marriott and Mayor Jim Johansen to write a check for $68,000 for the asphalt for the town’s streets without board approval. Johansen took responsibility and said it was passed by the prior board to spend $40,000 last fiscal year, which was not spent for the FY 2023, and that this current board approved $50,000 to be spent for street repairs, per the board’s approval of the budgets that passed in both years. Council members Greeley, Goff and Martin McGary voted no on approving the financial report.

Foreman Hunter Simmons also gave his report. The water treatment plant and sewer lagoon auto dialer are operating correctly at this time. Simmons mentioned that the red truck needs repairs before winter and would like it to take it somewhere to get an estimate. There were also two water leaks found within the city that need repairs. The council approved sending the truck for an estimate and to fix the leaks.

A discussion was held on a potential title position change from city manager to city administrator, but no motion moved forward.

At the August 26 special meeting, the council awarded the lagoon project bid to White Cloud Engineering, Maryville, at a cost of $1,009,444. Also approved was an increase in internet speed for the monthly cost of $129.95.

The council approved sending Simmons to a 10-day drinking water class starting in September.

Goff submitted his resignation to the council, effective immediately, which was approved.

The tax levy ordinance was approved. At the August 30 meeting, the board met to correct the tax levy ordinances and debt service tax rate from the August 12 meeting. The corrections needed to increase from a 45.3¢ tax rate to 70¢ to secure the general obligation bond payment in 2029.

Also at the August 30 meeting, it was approved for John Mires to fill the vacant council position for the rest of the term.