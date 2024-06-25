The Burlington Jct. City Council approved new sewer rates at the June 13 meeting.

The new minimum charge will be $25 starting July 1, with a volume charge of $4.50 per 1,000 gallons. On July 1, it will be $30 with a volume charge of $5 per 1,000 gallons. There is also a $250 sewer tap fee that must be paid before any project starts.

West Nodaway Superintendent Mitch Barnes was in attendance to state that the main water meter pits and internals out in front of the school require repair or replacement of the meter, valves and plumbing. The council approved putting a notice of accepting sealed bids. The council also approved letting Aflac speak to city employees.

Chief Licensed Water Operator Jason Mercer was in attendance to update the board. Mercer was informed that a local plumber has been destroying the city’s meter yokes due to being cut and that the plumber is not connecting the citizen water service side correctly in the meter pits. Mercer says this has to stop because the meters will not work properly. The city decided inviting the plumber into a meeting to discuss how to move forward.

All monthly bills were paid and the bank accounts were reconciled for the month of May. All the lawns have also been mowed, and staff is planning to work on tubes, potholes and other street tasks in July.

The council approved the purchase of security cameras for city hall and the water plant, as well as tablets for the board and a laptop for the water plant. The total cost for those items will be $2,578.17. The council also approved advertising sealed bids for a city lot for sale, and the MFA Oil contract for propane in 2024.

The 2024/25 budget was authorized as well. The total expenses budgeted is $511,300.