Former Northwest Missouri State University All-America performer Tony Miles is listed on the national ballot for the 2024 class that will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Miles was a two-time first-team All-American who led the Bearcats to back-to-back Division II National Championships, 1998-99, and four-consecutive MIAA titles. Miles set MIAA and school records for career receiving yards, 3,890; receptions, 235 and touchdowns. 37. Miles was a three-time first-team all-MIAA selection at WR/KR in 1998, 1999 and 2000. Miles tallied 49 career touchdowns as a Bearcat. Miles returned 104 career punts for 1,490 yards for a 14.3 average and brought back 59 kickoffs for 1,452 yards that is 24.6 average.

Miles’ head coach Mel Tjeerdsma said he was instrumental in turning the Bearcats into a national power.

“Tony was a huge part of our turnaround at Northwest,” Tjeerdsma said. “We were 0-11 in 1994 and by the time he was done in 2000, we had captured two national titles in 1998 and 1999. In the 1999 national title game versus Carson-Newman, Tony scored touchdowns three different ways via pass reception, kick return and rushing. He could hurt you in so many different ways on the field.”

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

There are 11 NFF National Scholar-Athletes on the 2024 ballot, The NFF has recognized 906 NFF National Scholar-Athletes since 1959, and only 41 have earned the distinction as both a Hall of Famer and an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, creating arguably one of the most unique and elite groups in all of sports.

The ballot was emailed June 12 to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024.