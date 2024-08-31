Bingo will be played from 5 to 8 pm, Saturday, August 31 at the shelter house at the Skidmore Park ball field. Proceeds will go to the playground equipment. Chili dogs, nachos, drinks and funnel cakes will be available for purchase.

The city is raising funds to match the $15,000 Rickard Charitable Trust grant to purchase a playset for the park. Deadline to donate is Friday, November 1. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 15, Skidmore, MO 64485. City Hall would like to hear of any fundraiser ideas.