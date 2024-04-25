William “Bill” Treese, 80, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his home.

He was born on August 2, 1943, in Pickering, to Bernard and Mary Wilson Treese. He was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School.

On September 2, 1961, he married Garnette M. Hawk in Platte City. She preceded him in death December 28, 2021.

Mr. Treese loved farming. He began his career in the printing business, later establishing a successful business at Rush Printing as owner and operator.

He was a member and a past-president of the Optimist Club and volunteered at Camp Quality.

Mr. Treese’s body has been cremated. Per his wishes a private family service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood.

Memorials may be made to the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville or Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.