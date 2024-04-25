By Morgan Guyer

Tim Jermain has written his name in Missouri High School Basketball lore over his 34 year coaching career. He now will look back on those years fondly as he enters the next stage.

Jermain spent 24 of those years coaching at Jefferson High School, with the last five at Platte Valley. For two of those years, he also coached the girls team. Even though Jermain made a name for himself at Jefferson, he also coached the boys team for 10 years at Albany, as well as the girls team for four years. He ended his stint with a total of six district championships between the boys and girls teams.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was the three year period from 2005 and 2008 where his boys teams won three straight state titles. Jefferson also won the state title in the 2019-20 season, the final year before the Platte Valley co-op started. There were only two years at Jefferson that he did not coach in the district championship game. For Jermain, with all of these accomplishments, he would be the first to admit he couldn’t have done it by himself. He has had a strong support system over the years.

“When I reflect over my years of coaching, one word comes to mind. Lucky,” Jermain said. “I am lucky to have coached so many great individuals, lucky to have had supportive community members, parents, teachers and administrators, and lucky to have a supportive wife, children, parents and family. Just lucky.”

Jermain ends his career being a five time MBCA Coach of the Year, and as the longest tenured boys head coach in Jefferson High School history. His final and total record as a head coach is 889-250.