William Dean “Bill” Porter, 68, Elmo, died Monday, September 9, 2019, in Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 am, Thursday, September 12 at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.