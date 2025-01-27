Betty Jo Olson, 96, Elmo, died Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.

She was born in Elmo, on October 2, 1928 to William Benjamin and Mae (Colvin) McIntyre and was a life-long resident of the area.

She graduated from Elmo high school in 1946 and attended college for one year.

She taught school near Elmo for one year, before becoming a housewife and farm wife. Later, she provided home care, cooking and cleaning for several families in the Elmo and Burlington Jct. area.

On January 25, 1947, she married Douglas Arvid Olson.

She was a member and attended the Elmo United Methodist Church. She was in the church women’s society.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, January 24, 2025, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 until 11 am.

The burial will be in the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, the Elmo United Methodist Church or the Elmo Community Betterment Club.