Best Brands Plus is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce November Business of the Month.

A longtime Chamber and business community member, Best Brands has a solid reputation. Its nomination cited outstanding customer service and commitment to the community stating, “Cliff (McNair) has been operating this successful business for many years. We are lucky to have it in our community selling quality products with professional service.”

Located at 2605 South Main, Best Brands Plus is open from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. The retail store carries a full inventory of major appliances and also stocks a large selection of televisions and surround sound systems. Staff is happy to assist with both sales and service.

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.