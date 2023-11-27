Not every day is the same for a Medical-Surgical Department nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and that’s why Kim Shamberger, LPN, loves her job.

“Every day is different,” says Shamberger. “We get to treat a wide range of patients that are staying with us for a variety of medical reasons.”

Med-surg nurses are capable of treating patients as young as two weeks to more mature individuals exceeding 100 years old.

“We get to take care of newborns, patients with various medical illnesses, those preparing for or who are recovering from surgery, and even open-heart surgery patients,” she added.

Laura Nixon, RN, got into nursing because of her love for caring for people.

“Going into nursing just made sense,” says Nixon. “Working in med-surg provides me the opportunity to do something different every day. Getting to help people get a big, scary medical problem under control to live a healthier life is very rewarding to me.”

In some cases, med-surg nurses act as family for those patients who may not have anyone, especially at night.

“When people come to the hospital, they are in their most vulnerable state,” Samantha Keith, RN said. “Some people don’t have family at their bedside, so it gives us the chance to be that support and encouragement for them.”

“I feel like nurses play a huge part in people’s lives,” says Keith. “Growing up, my grandparents were in and out of the hospital. I got into nursing because I felt like I could make an impact on the patients and families I see.”

Katie Castillo, RN, was able to take some nursing courses when she was in high school where she gained a passion for nursing.

“I really enjoy working in med-surg because not every day is the same,” says Castillo. “In Maryville, we have the opportunity to cross-train, giving me the chance to work in the OB department occasionally to learn more skills that I can use on the med-surg floor.”

“Working on night shift requires trust and a significant level of comfort with fellow nurses to provide exceptional care to our patients,” Castillo added. “Some nights are crazier than others, requiring us to really work as a team so that we are at the top of our game for our patients.”