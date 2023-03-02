Three board positions are open, Carolyn Franks, Ray Courter and Stephen Mullins’ seats. These people will determine if they want to rerun for their positions. Nominations are finalized in March and April then an election in May will follow for the three positions where the senior citizens who attend the center may cast a vote.

Discussion was held on having another ribbon cutting to acknowledge the people and organizations who had donated for the new walk-in freezer. The board decided not to do the ribbon cutting but will send thank you notes to all who donated.

There was more discussion on the celebration committee, with the board deciding to wait until the parking lot was completed to have the celebration.

The internal audit for 2021 is still ongoing with Franks requesting Administrator Amie Firavich pull all payroll records for the four months under review. Firavich also asked if Board Member Susan Hull had time to volunteer with the placement of the records in a file cabinet. She affirmed.

Firavich is looking for a company to do preventative maintenance on the center’s equipment. Jerry and Sharon Hopper have been helping with the cooking equipment repairs, but the husband’s health isn’t allowing him to be as active. Sharon has been teaching Charles Miller, one of the delivery drivers, how to troubleshoot the equipment and he has been doing this once a month. This still leaves the two freezers and walk-in cooler. Firavich will get quotes for the preventative maintenance on those items.

Profit from the senior center’s Thanksgiving meal was $1,941.20. The center had received 16 turkeys and hams from the City of Maryville.

Vice President Joe Baumli said he contacted CenturyLink about the moving of the pole to widen the driveway entrance on First Street. The company had changed contractors. The previous contractor had billed the company and said the job was completed, even though it wasn’t. The company was going to follow up.

The new water heater for the men’s restroom has arrived and McGinness Electric will install.

Baumli spoke to Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel about the parking lot resurfacing. Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, will be laying the asphalt in the South Main Corridor soon and will also do the senior center parking lot.

Treasurer Connie McGinness asked for a yearly printout of the two accounts with the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. Discussion was held on the rates of return currently being paid by Edward Jones financial firm. No actions were taken. Firavich had provided the board members with the performance summary from the Community Foundation. The senior center had invested at the moderate level of risk.

The Community Foundation’s two accounts, the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate Inc. Fund had lost $36,307.14, year-to-date as of December 31, 2022; the Nodaway County Senior Center fund has lost $18,394.92 in the same time period.

The senior center has received the city’s facade grant for $5,100.

January meal counts for 21 days averaged 42 meals per day for the congregate or dine-in meals; and 86 meals per day for the home-delivered.