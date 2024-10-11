A benefit for Donato Chesnut will be held beginning at 4:20 pm, Saturday, October 12 at the Sheridan Community Building in Sheridan.

Chesnut has significant medical expenses due to a UTV rollover accident which occurred in February 2024. He is continuing rehabilitation now that he is back home.

The benefit will have a silent and live auction, dinner and live entertainment. To donate auction items, contact Belinda Chesnut at 660.852.1161 or Danielle Johnson at 660.853.7840. Monetary donations can be made with Venmo to @DChezzy24.