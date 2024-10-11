Nodaway County Prosecutor Tina M. Deiter sent out a news release October 7 with the details of her decision not to charge any person concerning the incident of the baby’s death, found at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park May 25, 2024.

She noted, “The law enforcement investigation into the incident has been completed and submitted to this office by Maryville Public Safety. After extensive review of those reports and the medical determination, as well as applicable laws, the evidence shows that:

“On May 25, 2024, Maryville Public Safety Officers were called to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park regarding what has been medically determined to be a fetus which died in utero, commonly referred to as a stillbirth;

“Evidence was collected and a full autopsy was performed;

“That autopsy report was also reviewed by the Medical Examiner of Boone and Calloway County, a physician associated with the University of Missouri School of Medicine, who determined that there is no evidence of a live birth;

“The report further noted that the facts and circumstances of the investigation are consistent with the mother not knowing she was pregnant, which the Medical Examiner stated is not uncommon.”

She continued the explanation, “During the investigation, a person of interest was identified. Through DNA testing, both she, a 19 year old female, and a 20 year old male, both of St. Louis, were identified as the biological mother and father, who were visiting Mozingo for an event;

“Both were cooperative, were interviewed by law enforcement officers and their statements were consistent with the physical evidence and the conclusion of the Medical Examiner;

“The legislature has chosen not to enact any statutes criminalizing the disposal of fetal remains by an individual.”

“In conclusion, there is not any evidence any crime was committed. Instead, this was simply a tragic stillbirth.”

Deiter closes the news release, “This Office commends and thanks each and every individual, agency and business that was involved in responding to this tragic situation, including, but not limited to: Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Coroner Dr. Vincent Shelby, City of Maryville, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Forensic Medical of Kansas, LLC, Boone and Calloway County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the citizens of Nodaway County.”