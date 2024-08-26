The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Football Team will open the season against Minnesota State at 6 pm, Thursday, August 29 in Bearcat Stadium. The two teams last faced off in 2012, with the Mavericks coming away with the victory.

Bearcat fans can watch the game at themiaanetwork.com, or listen on KXCV. Tickets can be purchased at bearcatsports.com.

The Bearcats enter the season ranked number 22 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II coaches poll. They will start the season against a fellow ranked opponent, the 13th ranked Mavericks out of Mankato. Other ranked schools in the MIAA include number 2 Central Missouri and number 6 Pittsburg State.

Two Northwest seniors, Jake Fisher and Cahleel Smith have been named to D2Football.com’s Elite 100 watch list. The Bearcats enter the season with the 4th-longest active season winning streak among all college football teams, as the program has strung together 28 straight winning seasons.

Northwest was tabbed third in preseason MIAA media and coaches polls, as they can expect another tough conference schedule.