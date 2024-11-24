The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball squad, 1-3 overall, will play two more neutral court games this weekend against Southwest Minnesota State, Saturday, 1 pm, and Concordia, St. Paul, Sunday, 1 pm, at the Peacock Classic.

The matchups will take place at Dorman Memorial Gym in Fayette, IA, on the Upper Iowa University campus.

Southwest Minnesota State is 3-0 with victories over Fort Hays State, W, 68-62; Nebraska-Kearney, W, 77-73; and Minnesota State, W, 81-68. Northwest and Southwest Minnesota State are tied 4-4 in eight all-time meetings on the hardwood.

The teams split a pair of matchups last season with the Mustangs prevailing in the regular season and Northwest gaining a victory in the NCAA Tournament.

Concordia, St. Paul is 4-0 with wins over Nebraska-Kearney, W, 95-93 OT; Fort Hays State,W, 82-68; St. Cloud State, W, 115-104; and Michigan Tech, W, 83-67.

Northwest scored a 78-76 win over Concordia-St. Paul on the only previous meeting between the two schools that occured in Duluth, MN, on Nov. 29, 2002.

Kelvin Parker scored 27 points and Scott Fleming added 20 points as the third-ranked Bearcats moved to 3-0 in the 2002-03 season. Current Bearcat women’s head coach Austin Meyer scored five points and had five rebounds in 15 minutes of action.