Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends are invited to enjoy some fun cheering on Kansas City professional teams during two events in July.

All alumni and friends are invited to join College Day at Children’s Mercy Park with Sporting KC on Wednesday, July 12, and Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, July 30.

College Day at Children’s Mercy Park with Sporting KC

Join the Northwest Alumni Association when Kansas City’s professional soccer club, Sporting KC plays against Real Salt Lake. The match begins at 7:30 pm at Children’s Mercy Park, in Kansas City, KS.

Alumni and friends may purchase tickets for $28, or a package consisting of a match ticket and a Sporting KC-branded scarf is available for $43. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, June 28.

The Northwest Alumni Association will be set up inside Children’s Mercy Park to visit with Northwest alumni and friends and distribute information.

Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals

Join the Northwest Alumni Association at Kauffman Stadium and watch Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Tickets are $13 each and seats are located in the upper deck on the left field side. Additionally, parking must be purchased in advance, and discounted parking is available to Northwest alumni and friends.

All tickets are digital and will be emailed no later than one week before the July 30 game. Printed tickets are not available, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, July 20.

A Northwest Alumni Association tent will be set up from 11 am to 1 pm in Parking Lot J, where alumni and friends are invited to visit on their way into the stadium for a free Northwest promotional item.

For more information, contact the Northwest Alumni Association at 660.562.1248 or by emailing alumni@nwmissouri.edu.