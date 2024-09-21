The NWMSU Bearcat Football team took down No. 25 ranked Fort Hays State 32-20 on September 14 in Bearcat Stadium.

The Tigers started the game well, scoring the first two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. Northwest would respond before the half however, scoring two touchdowns of their own and adding a field goal, making it a 17-17 ball game at the intermission.

Northwest came out of the half and drove down the field in a 14-play 75-yard drive that took up almost eight minutes of game time to take their first lead of the game. The defense held Fort Hays to just a field goal in the second half, and also forced a safety for an additional two points. The Bearcats put the finishing touches on the win with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 32-20.

Junior Chris Ruhnke completed 33 out of his 41 passes for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns, and is currently fourth in Division II in total passing yards. Junior Tank Young added two touchdowns on the ground with 63 yards.

Northwest will travel to Joplin to face off against winless Missouri Southern on September 21, looking for their 29th straight win over the Lions.