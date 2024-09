Maryville Bearcat Aerie #3669 Eagles will hold a prime rib supper from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, September 21 at the aerie located at 29997 US Highway 71 South, Maryville.

The menu is prime rib, fried potatoes, green beans, salad and a roll. Cost is a $25 donation, proceeds go to various charities. Afterwards, dance to Revd Up Band, for $5 from 7:30 to 11:30 pm.