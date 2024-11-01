The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football team will raise awareness for mental health services when it takes the field for its November 2 game against Northeastern State University.

Bearcat players will wear stickers on their helmets to promote 988, the national phone number providing people with access to mental health crisis services. The Bearcats and RiverHawks kick off at 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 2 at Bearcat Stadium.

Andrew Dumas, a senior linebacker on the Bearcat football team, is playing a role in raising awareness of mental health support services this fall as a Wellness Service’s intern. Dumas completed a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a biochemistry emphasis at Northwest last fall and is now pursuing a master of business administration degree.

“During my time working at the Wellness Center, I’ve seen how important it is to focus on mental health,” he said. “Whether people are dealing with stress, anxiety or just need a space to talk, I’ve learned how valuable it is to listen and support them. It’s not just about addressing physical concerns but making sure people feel heard and understood on a deeper level.”

988 is available via text, phone call or chat, 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis or any other emotional distress.