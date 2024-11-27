The Mosaic Maryville Auxiliary announced the annual Holiday Bazaar will be 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, December 4 and 5 and 8 am to 2 pm, Friday, December 6 in the Franciscan Room at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

The Holiday Bazaar has been a Maryville tradition since 1985. There will be crafts, baked goods, home decor and more. The auxiliary has been working on the crafts since February. New crafters have joined the auxiliary and this year attendees will see new items including framed lighted nativities, hand sewn Christmas table runners and ornaments, Chief’s soup bowl koozies, wood decorations plus the normal bazaar items including Christmas trees.

All proceeds directly support Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville. The auxiliary gives $10,000 a year for equipment or other needs at the hospital.