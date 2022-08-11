Associate Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/4/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for July 2022, Expense registers for ARPA, general, and election judges, a liquor license for Graham Community Betterment, invoices for Creal, Clark & Seifert, Courthouse and Gray Oil and Oden Enterprises for road & bridge.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: 80909-81050.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel and equipment report for road & bridge, sales, use, and special road & bridge tax funds, invitation from Governor Mike Parson to attend a welcoming on US 136 Long Branch bridge.

Expense & Revenue Reports: The June expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

Bill Cronk was contacted with an invoice question from Norris Quarry for Independence Township. The commission determined the invoice was the responsibility of the township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

J & S Cleaning to clean Administration Center conference room carpet, August 15 when the building closes. Billing will be made to the Nodaway County Fair Board.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector, made a review of ARPA accounts and balances.

Walk and Burns made inspections to Washington Township roads #1038, #1033 and a re-construction project on road #999; in Jefferson Township, road re-construction project #643 was approved for the proceed order and road #644.

A form from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company was filled out and signed regarding the completion of BRO-B074(62) Bridge.