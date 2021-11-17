Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants Missourians to be aware of changes to opening and closing dates for candidate filing for the April 5, 2022, General Municipal Election.

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions, has been shortened by two weeks following the passage of House Bill 271. The opening day for candidates to file will be at 8 am, Tuesday, December 7 and the filing period will close at 5 pm, Tuesday, December 28.

“Municipal elections, perhaps, are the most important,” said Ashcroft. “It’s always inspiring to see individuals willing to run for local office and serve the people in their local communities. We want to make sure people are aware of this important deadline change.”

During the April General Municipal Election, entities will be posing ballot issues to the voters. Those issues will need to be presented to the Nodaway County Clerk by January 25, 2022.