Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/4/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79493-79523.

Approved: Zero invoice to Schraeder Law Firm, invoices from Thomas Lawn Care, LLC, Snyder & Associates for BRO-B074(62) and an invoice to 911 Custom.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Midway USA for equipment; 911 Custom for equipment; to Graves, Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Invite to NW District County Commission Meeting; Ambulance District Contract Proposal 2022-2024; FY2022 Workers’ Compensation renewal information; sales tax / use tax / R&B special sales tax reports; Employee Assistance Program (EAP) renewal email.

Tom Patterson, Nodaway County health director, stopped in to give an update on COVID. Cases are slightly up the last few weeks. County health will be doing a clinic at Northwest Missouri State University today. The state has updated their guidance for schools with a test-to-stay option for schools. County health will be working with the schools to implement this option if they decide to implement it. Patterson requested the commission to consider assisting with funding for any school that might need any to supplement the program. Additionally, the commission discussed the Missouri State Wide Interoperability Network (MoSWIN) and how the health department would fit into this program.

A conference call was held with Brian Rose, Gallagher Benefit Services senior benefit consultant, reviewed insurance renewal rates with the commission. Rose reviewed the updated renewal pricing from Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS.) The commission discussed and reviewed the options and agreed to stay with BCBS. The county had a small increase to the insurance and the FLEX spending cap stays the same. Rose will update the booklet and send it for distribution to employees. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

The commission, along with Jenkins, Wallace and Engle, discussed the county surplus auction.

The commission set the public hearing to amend FY2021 budget at 9 am, November 30 in the office of the county commission.

The commission reviewed a revised request for proposal (RFP) for the document Scanning and Archiving to replace the original cancelled bid notice. An ad will be rerun and, as a courtesy to those businesses that expressed an interest in the first proposal, will be notified with the new information. The revised bid date is at 9 am, December 7 at which time the sealed proposals will be opened and reviewed by the commission in their office.

An estimate for a courthouse office change within the prosecuting attorney’s office will be sought. An entryway partition will be built for security and separation of the staff and office guests.

A call was put in to Geist Heating and Cooling regarding the compressors that need to be replaced at the Administration Center. A call was put in to Arnold Plumbing to install the new water heater at the Administration Center. The authorization to perform inspection services for the Administration Center was filled out and returned to Elevator Safety Services, Inc.

The commission reviewed an invite to NW District County Commission Meeting to be held on December 16 in Buchanan County. All three commissioners plan to attend.

A date change for the employee appreciation lunch was made. The lunch will now be held at noon, December 21 at the county Administration Center.

Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, emailed information to the commission regarding an application for an open board seat on the Mozingo Advisory Board. Lani Derks has expressed an interest in filling this seat. Walk made a motion to accept Derks’ application and appoint her to the vacant seat. All were in favor. An email was sent back to McDanel to confirm the appointment.

Amy Dowis requested an appointment to a vacant seat on the Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) board. A discussion was held, but no appointment was made.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspections of items on the punch list were made with Rod Chavez, Enel within the White Cloud Wind Project footprint. The inspections included a culvert on Road #912 in White Cloud Township, road inspection and a culvert inspection on Road #789 and a field entrance on Road #894 all in Hughes Township. A landowner – record of discussion form was reviewed and signed by the presiding commissioner. The donation from Enel was received and checks to the townships will be presented November 16 and 18 by the commission to a representative of each township. Calls were made to each township trustee to make them aware of the times.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/16/2021.

No session will be held on November 11, 2021 as the county offices will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.