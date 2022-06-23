The Heart of America Tractor Cruise will be Saturday, June 25 and starts from the community building at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville.

The event starts with registration, 4 pm, and a supper at 6 pm, Friday, June 24 at the community building. The Nodaway County Cattlemen Association is helping to cook burgers, hotdogs, etc.

On Saturday, the day begins with a Maryville Pride Lions breakfast from 6 to 8 am, Saturday, June 25. It is a freewill donation.

Registration continues until the cruise leaves the airport at 8 am.

The route is west on Highway 46 until Highway PP, where the cruise continues north. There will be a break at Deb and Jason Hull’s for water and cookies. After the break, the cruise will continue on PP until Highway 136 east to Burlington Jct. to the West Nodaway school for lunch sponsored by the WN FFA chapter. It is a freewill donation and will feature boneless smoked pork chops, potato salad, green beans and pie.

The cruise then continues west on 136 to Highway KK north to the Elmo city park to parade around the park for the Elmo 4th of July celebration. The cruise continues on Highway CC east to Clearmont for a water break at the park. It continues on to Highway B, east to Highway 148, turning south to Nodaway Lake for another water break.

The cruise will continue south to Highway CC where it will turn west on Highway CC to Business 71 to 16th Street, traveling west to turn south on Icon, to Highway 46 where the cruise will travel west to the airport.

The cruise will be approximately 65 miles.

Other fundraisers include a drawing for a Kubota pedal tractor and past years’ T-shirts available for a freewill donation.

Proceeds will be donated to children’s charities in Northwest Missouri.