Neola Ann Stringer, 99, Maryville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born June 16, 1923, in Xenia, to Russell and Mary Killiam Nicholson. She was a graduate of Hopkins High School and Gard Business College.

On December 31, 1945, she married Howard L. Stringer in Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2017.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 21 at the Hopkins Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.