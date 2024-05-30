The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph, will host its third annual Art Fair from 10 am to 8 pm, Saturday, June 1.

This event will take place outdoors on the museum grounds and gardens and is free and open to the public. The Art Fair will include local fine art booths, face painting and balloon making, musical performances, and food and drink options for an audience of all ages. The museum will also be open and free for all visitors.

The 2024 lineup will feature the following.

Fine art by: Andrea Aeschliman, Candace Castle, Avery Chambers, Jan Evans, Anthony Grumblatt, Pat Harding, Jerry Hirt, David Harris, Melinda Hopper, Andrew Huffman, John Keck, Jessica Lane, Alexis Lynch, Eric Manning, Jennifer W. Miner, Jackie Nold, Wanda Taylor, Abby Trabert and Mary Van Vickle.

Music lineup: 11:30 am, Mary Beth Rosenauer; 12:30 pm, Jared White; 1:30 pm,Jason Johnson; 2:30 pm, John Keck; 3:30 pm, Alan Voss; 4:30 pm, Ben Constable and 5:30 pm, Bard Eclectic.

Special guests include ColorPop Face Painting with Jackie Nold and Paul, “That Balloon Dude.”

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Limited, free parking is available at the museum, including dedicated parking with handicapped placard. Overflow parking is available across Frederick Avenue on Crestview Drive. Patrons are reminded to please use caution when crossing Frederick Avenue as traffic does not stop. Some booths will be accessible by step-free sidewalks. The museum is also accessible by step-free access and includes handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences, and promoting regional artists. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit albrecht-kemper.org.