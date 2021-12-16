Albert W. Muff, Jr., 84, King City, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born February 28, 1937, in St. Joseph, to Albert W. Sr. and Ada Mae Brinzer Muff.

He attended King City School and graduated in 1957.

On February 5, 1960, he married Margaret Plymell in Burlington Jct.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 13 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

