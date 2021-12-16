Luella Rose Wolfram Walter, 91, Maryville, formerly of Conception Jct., died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 29, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Samuel J. and Ellen M. Hall Wolfram. She was a 1948 graduate of the Sacred Heart Convent in St. Joseph and received her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing.

On June 6, 1953, she married George A. Walter in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death June 16, 2012.

Mrs. Walter was a homemaker. She was a registered nurse for many years at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, December 11 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or intentions of the family.

