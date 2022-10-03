Following are Nodaway County October events:

• September 29 – October 21 – Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s hats and gloves to be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped at the Nodaway News Leader.

• October 1 – Junk for Jesus at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville in the parking lot and fellowship hall, 7:30 am to noon.

• October 1 – Dog Town Fall Festival vendor fair at Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 8 am to 2 pm. The fair features crafts and more, concessions, free admission.

• October 1 – Lord’s Acre Day at Wilcox United Methodist Church, auction, 10:30 am; dinner, 11:30 am. Produce, crafts, baked goods, freewill donation meal including turkey, noodles, dressing, ham, salads and pie.

•October 1, 2 – The Voice of the Prairie by John Olive, the 32nd annual freshman/transfer showcase, presented at Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Mary Linn Auditoriuam, Saturday, 7:30 pm; Sunday, 2 pm.

• October 1-28 – Grinch nominations from non-profit organizations for the Very “Merryville” Christmas accepted at the Maryville Chamber Of Commerce.

• October 2 – American Legion Post 100 Breakfast at AL Post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville, 8 am to noon. Proceeds go to support veterans and Scout programs.

• October 2 – Skidmore Community Betterment dinner, homemade chicken and noodles, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 2 – Life Chain on the east side of Main Street in downtown Maryville, 2 to 3 pm.

• October 3-31 – Toys 4 Tots annual toy drive, sponsored by TCW. Toys and monetary donations can be dropped at Nodaway News Leader.

• October 4, 11, 18, 25 – Infant, Toddler Storytime for ages birth to five, at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, 9:45 am.

• October 4, 11, 18, 25 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins. Open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

• October 4 – Evening Infant, Toddler Storytime at the Maryville Public Library, 5:30 pm.

• October 5 – Area clerks and mayors meeting at the Nodaway County Administration Center meeting room, 6 pm. Guest speaker is Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton on elections. All city mayors and clerks are welcome to attend.

• October 5 – Hispanic Heritage Month: Thomas Sanchez, guest lecture at the boardroom in the JW Jones Student Union, Northwest, 7 pm. Northwest Alum, Thomas Sanchez speaks about his experiences as a Hispanic and a member of LGBTQ+ community.

• October 6 – Glitz and Glam Pajama Party at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 South Main Street, Maryville, 6 to 10 pm. Tickets cost $65 and include dinner, dessert, three drink tickets and signature drink. Bring cash for the purse raffle and games. Tickets may be purchased online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets.

• October 7 – Market Street Pop-up Shop featuring Sylvia Chloupek Desserts, Cake-To-Go, 11 am until sold out.

• October 7-9 – Northwest hosts Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise which invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles at Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (MOERA).

The majority of volunteers are required to commit their time in the following 6-hour blocks: Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 6 to 11:59 am and 11 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 6 to 11:59 am. For more information about Missouri Hope and volunteering as a role player, contact Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Peter Adam at padam@nwmissouri.edu, 660.562.1256.

• October 7-9 – Junkin in the Hollar Trailer Trashin 2022, 19795 State Highway FF, Burlington Jct.

• October 8 – Northwest Missouri Moon Festival at The Hangar and the Fields Paintball Backyard, 1602 South Main, Maryville, gates open at 10 am. There will be food trucks, vendors, inflatables, beer garden and more. Admission is free, however, reserve $10 admission tickets are recommended. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ecker family and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.

• October 8 – Mozingo Haunted Campground at Mozingo RV Park, inflatables, kettle corn, BBQ, donuts, RV Decorating contest, RV road closes and pumpkin carving starts at 3 pm; face painting starts at 3:30 pm; trick or treating, 5 to 7 pm; story telling, 5 pm; movie, 8 pm.

• October 9 – Oktoberfest dinner at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Traditional German foods, $10 per person, carry-out orders available.

• October 9 – 150th Year Celebration of the Clearmont Baptist Church invites the community, previous attendees/members and anyone who worked on rebuilding the current church building after the fire in 2011 to join them in a time of worship, food, and fellowship. Worship service, 10 am; lunch, meat and drinks provided, 11:30 am; concert, Sarah Davison of Highroad Music will provide some special worship time singing gospel hymns and songs, 1:30 pm; dedication, 2:30 pm, revival, 6:30 pm.

• October 9 – United Way freewill donation Spaghetti Luncheon, drive-thru style, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 11 – Second Harvest Fresh Mobile Pantry, Fourth Street, Barnard, open to the general public, while supplies last, 10 am.

• October 11 – Knitting 102 at the Maryville Public Library, supplies and refreshments provided, 7 pm. Preregister at the front desk, cost is $5.

• October 12 – West Nodaway Community Blood Drive by Community Blood Center at American Legion Hall, 112 West Main Street sponsored by WN FFA, 2 to 6 pm. Book appointment at savealifenow.org/group, group code: CBHX. For more information, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317 or nhonan@wnrockets.com.

• October 13 – “Occupy Valk” series, “Civil Disobedience and the Law: A Panel Discussion,” Room 118 of Valk Center, Northwest Missouri State University, 6 pm.

• October 13 – Northwest Wind Symphony Concert at Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 pm.

• October 15 – Sheridan Fall Festival at the Sheridan Park, runs all day and evening, kicks off at 10 am.

• October 15 – Grand Opening of Main Street Marketplace, rental booths with set hours. More information to follow.

• October 15 – Great Cookbook Swap, Maryville Public Library basement, 10 am to 2 pm.

• October 16 – Fish Fry for Pickering Community Building, 11 am to 1 pm. All proceeds go for the upkeep of the Pickering Community Building.

• October 19-22 – Used Book Sale at the Maryville Public Library basement, during library open hours. October 22 is the $5 per sack day.

• October 20 – The Candidate Forum is at Rose Hill Acres Event Center on the corner of Main and First, 7 pm.

• October 20 – Northwest Homecoming: Variety Show at Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, 7 to 9 pm. Tickets will be sold for $5 at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming/.

• October 21 – Northwest Homecoming: Walkout Day – No Classes.

• October 21 – International Flag Raising as part of the Homecoming ceremonies at Northwest, 2 pm.

• October 21 – MPR Trunk or Treat at Donaldson Westside Park, 5 to 7 pm.

• October 22 – Pancakes in the Park, Downtown Pocket Park, before the Northwest Homecoming parade, 7:30 to 9 am. Chris Cakes is cooking up pancakes and sausage.

• October 22 – Makers Market at the Hangar, 9 am to 3 pm.

• October 22 – Northwest Homecoming Parade begins at the corner of Ray and College Avenue, 9 am. It proceeds east on Fourth Street and ends at Main Street. It traditionally features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations and businesses.

• October 22 – Bobby Bearcat Statue Dedication on the east sidewalk, Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, Northwest, noon.

• October 22 – Northwest Bearcat Football vs Northeastern State at Bearcat Stadium, 2 pm.

• October 23 – Beef and Noodle dinner by the Hopkins Community Club at the Hopkins Community Building, 11 am to 1 pm.

• October 23 – Nodaway County Historical Society Museum presents Conception Abbey program given by historian Brother Thomas for a prosopographical study of the names of the monks and nuns who lived there in the 1880s, 2 pm.

• October 25 – Spay-ghetti and No Balls dinner fundraiser for the New Nodaway Humane Society at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, 5 to 7 pm. The freewill donation dinner includes spaghetti with either red or white sauce, meatballs, garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage. Carry out is available.

• October 27 – 27th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat, 5 to 6:30 pm. Streets are blocked at 4 pm.

• October 27 – “Occupy Valk” series, “Women Under Attack: Humanities and Social Sciences Women’s Caucus,” Room 118 of Valk Center, Northwest, 6 pm.

• October 29 – Fried Taco Supper and Scavenger Hunt, Sheridan, 6 to 8 pm.

• October 30 – Northwest Faculty/Guest Recital: Dr. Tomasso, oboe/clarinet, Ms. Peng, soprano, Dr. Olson, piano, at the Charles Johnson Theater auditorium, Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building, 4:30 pm.

• October 30 – Trunk or Treat at Skidmore ballpark, 6 to 8 pm.

• October 31 – Halloween treats of donuts and hot chocolate at the Ravenwood United Methodist Church, 5 to 8 pm.

• October 31 – Weenie roast at Skidmore Fire Station, starting at 6 pm.