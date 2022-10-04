Make It Maryville is urging everyone to come out for a day of music and fun activities at the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival Saturday, October 8 at The Hangar and the Fields Paintball Backyard.

Gates will open at 10 am, with the musical acts to begin at 11 am.

The name of the festival comes from the name of a song “Missouri Moon” written by Jerry Forney and performed by John Marriott in 1982. Marriott and the Dixie Cadillacs will be playing the song at the festival.

Make It Maryville is a non-profit and has 35 sponsors at different levels for the event.

There will be a vendors row, food trucks and tents, along with a beer garden. Outlaw Creek will be playing in the Beer Garden between the band sets. Adam Marriott with A&M Amusements will have a large selection of inflatables for the children.

Admission is free, however, reserve admission tickets are recommended and can be purchased for $10 on the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival Facebook page. This will guarantee admission. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Ecker Family and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.

Bracelets will be issued at the gate to keep track of attendance. Bring your own chairs and blankets for seating.

Musical performances begin at 11 am with Phil Vandel; 12:30 pm, Adelaide; 2 pm, Clay Clear Band; 3:30 pm, Sarah Davison; 4:30 pm, Dixie Cadillacs and John Marriott; 6 pm, Grace Maher; and 7:30 pm, Cottonwood Crows. The event will end at 9 pm.

Holly Cronk, organizer, is recommending families attend for the music and inflatables until it’s time to head to Mozingo’s Haunted Campground.

“This is just the beginning,” Tad Gordon, The Hangar owner and Make it Maryville board member, said. “The more we can involve everyone, the more successful we will be. Events like this help to bring people to Maryville.”

Attendees are asked to carpool as much as possible. Make it Maryville is working on extra parking. No alcohol will be allowed outside of the beer garden.

There will be T-shirts for sale and the entertainers will have things for sale.