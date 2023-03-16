Northwest Missouri State University is commemorating Women’s History Month with a series of events, culminating with its annual Influential Women Awards.

The nationwide observance of Women’s History Month this year uses the theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” as a tribute to women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art and news, pursuing truth and reflecting society.

“It’s our chance to reflect on the women who inspire us,” Ashlee Hendrix, a member of Northwest’s Women’s History Month Planning Committee and digital content manager in the office of university marketing and communication, said. “Women often juggle so many things, and we may miss when we are the spark for others. This month’s events hold something for everyone. The lunch-and-learn events allow us to get real with image and work-life balance. The movie night tells the story of a woman rising from adversity.”

Northwest’s activities, which are free and open to the public, begin with a showing of the movie “The Queen of Katwe” at 6 pm, Wednesday, March 15, in the JW Jones Student Union Boardroom.

From 12:30 to 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 16, in Meeting Room B of the Student Union, Wellness Services will host Wellness Lunch and Learn.

Northwest’s reception and recognition of “Influential Women” is 3 pm, Tuesday, March 21, in the Agricultural Learning Center. The event annually honors female students, faculty and staff at Northwest who have positively influenced lives and made outstanding contributions to the university community. The recognition event also will include a panel discussion led by Northwest first lady Chelli Green and Becky Albrecht, the executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, with the award recipients.