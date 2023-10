The Elmo United Methodist Church is holding the 74th Lord’s Acre with dinner at 11:30 am; and auction at 1 pm, Saturday, October 28th. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages five to 12. Menu is ham balls, pork tenderloin, brisket, mashed potatoes, noodles, turnips, corn, green beans, salads and pie. Auctioneer is Kam Hartstack.