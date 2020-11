The two Nodaway County teams that play softball had players named to the 275 Softball All-Conference teams.

On Platte Valley, Malia Collins, senior shortstop; Sydnee Deen, senior first base and pitcher; Jessi Miller, senior pitcher and Paige West, senior centerfield were named. The honorable mentions from PV were Maggie Collins, freshman catcher and Allie Wolf, senior first base and designated player.

From Northwest Nodaway, announced was Anne Schieber, senior pitcher.