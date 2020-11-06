Mary Louise (Mayes) Byergo, 94, was born August 9, 1926, in Maryville, to Roy and Mary (From) Mayes, Sr.

She died peacefully, with family with her, on October 29, 2020. Her final rest is in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Mary married Forrest Emmet Byergo on May 14, 1946. Having grown up in Maryville, she moved to the Byergo family farm, east of Barnard in 1952.

Price Funeral Home conducted graveside services at the Masonic Cemetery in Barnard, November 4.

Memorials may be made to the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, PO Box 6, Barnard, MO 64423.

Condolences may be sent to PO Box 1206, Ozark, MO 65721.