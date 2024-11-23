On November 15, 10 Squared Men donated $14,400 to the Hopkins Food Pantry. At the presentation were Hopkins Food Pantry board members Marilyn Glidden, Don Crane, Cindy Baldwin, Deena Poynter and Judy Crane who accepted the donation from 10 Squared Men representatives Scott Walk, Todd Hayes and Brian Schieber. Board member Dick Baldwin is not pictured.

The pantry started in April and is located in the parsonage of the Hopkins Christian Church. It is open two times a month and has served over 30 families. To take advantage of the pantry, clients need to fit within the Second Harvest Food Bank criteria. If individuals or families find themselves in need, the pantry has donated food which they can give out.

It is open to people in Nodaway County not served by other food pantries. Volunteers are needed to work the food pantry and for delivery to the Hopkins housing.