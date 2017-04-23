By Kathryn Rice

Weldon Tree Service is under new management, but still in the family.

After her father, Kurby Weldon, died of lung cancer in July 2016, Amy Wolf talked to her mother, Vickie Weldon, and her husband, Brad Wolf, about buying Weldon Tree Service. Wolf had helped her father the last two years by driving him to appointments and bidding jobs. She took over on August 1, 2016.

Weldon Tree Service continues to offer all the same services: tree removal, trimming, storm cleanup, stump grinding and land clearing.

The crew consists of Gerold Allen, who has 15 years of experience with Weldon Tree Service, and Jerry VanPelt, who has 10 years. Amy does all of the bids and bookkeeping. Her husband works full time with the Missouri National Guard in St. Joseph and helps on weekends.

“They like when I show up to help clean up,” Amy said. “I enjoy getting to be in different places every day, being outside instead of inside, meeting different people.

“You depend on Mother Nature,” she continued. “I have jobs backing up with the recent rain. I need to have it dry up.”

Kurby started the tree service in 1984 and worked it evenings and weekends while working days at AC Lightning before growing it into a full-time business.

The Wolfs have four children, Layla, Micah, Hadley and Zoey. Amy has been a stay-at-home mom, taxied her children to activities and did the book work for the farm. This put her in the position to help her dad during his illness.

“We’re still providing the same services and have the same goals,” Wolf explained. “We want to leave everyone’s property looking better when we leave than before. Other than a tree being gone, we don’t want to leave evidence that we were ever there.”

Weldon Tree Service carries worker comprehensive and liability insurance to keep customers and workers safe.

Wolf can be contacted by calling 660.582.3267, seven days a week. She is available to take emergency calls at any time.