Cindy White, a Maitland resident, creates pieces of art using local barn wood, a popular trend in home decor.

White began building her workshop in the fall of 2016 and retired as manager of the Hy-Vee floral department in 2017, officially expanding her business, The Potters Garden.

She started her floral career at Easter’s Flower Shop, learning about floral design and plants.

Now, she provides fresh floral arrangements for special events such as weddings, funerals and receptions in addition to her woodworking business where she takes reclaimed local barn wood and creates a variety of wooden designs, barn quilts, wall hangings and more.

White has always had a passion for art. As a child, she took private art lessons and enjoys creating unique designs. In her younger years, she sold oil paintings and she thinks of her floral arrangements as pieces of art.

“I’ve always had a love of art. Now I take that wood and I turn it into art,” White said.

She travels to art fairs, flea markets and other venues, setting up a booth and selling her wooden art, going as far as Branson. She will participate in the Brownville Flea Market and the Clarinda Craft Show this year, among others.

“When I retired, I still needed an income. This is what I love doing. It gets me up every morning. I can’t wait to get up and get to work,” White stated.

White enjoys traveling and meeting new people at all the locations, stating the people are inviting and always willing to share ideas. She strives to learn about each person she meets, remembering them and making them feel special and welcome.

“I genuinely care about people. I like visiting and talking and listening to people’s stories and building relationships. It’s who I’ve always been,” White said. “I’ve made so many friends that way. My customers become my best friends.”

In the future, she plans to expand into building furniture pieces from reclaimed barn wood, pillars and other unique items.

In her spare time, White enjoys spending time with her husband, Kevin, who works at Preferred Lightning, and her grandson.

Those interested in contacting White or placing custom orders may call her at 660.572.0319.