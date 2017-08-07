Trojanette 14 and under

The team members are, front: Braidy Hunt, Grant City; Emily Cassavaugh, Maryville; Riley McQueen, Stanberry; Ashton Willis, Maysville; back: Maddyx Kirkland, Kearney; Kendall Hux, Mound City; Madeline Smith and Sadie Smith, both of Maysville; Kiah Huitt, Lathrop; Baylee Knorr, Dekalb; Emma Bohannon, Graham. Overall record: 40-16. Top finishes: first, Battle of the Burbs, Des Moines, IA; first, Summer Smash, Kansas City; second, ASA Heartland World Series, Kansas City; second, Spring Spectacular, Kansas City.

For photos of the other teams, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.