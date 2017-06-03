By David Carroll

The Trojanette 14 and under softball team has been busy in the month of May. The team’s play has improved over the course of the month. Coach David Carroll is looking for this play to continue as the team goes into the last two thirds of the season.

The month began with a game against Club Force from Kansas City. Due to time limits, the game ended in a 5-5 tie. Leading hitters for the Trojanettes were Aston Willis with two hits. Janese Rouch had a hit and two RBIs. Braidy Hunt and Emily Cassavaugh each had a hit and an RBI. Maddyx Kirkland, Sadie Smith and Riley McQueen added a hit each.

The next game was against Missouri Elite Blaze from Springfield. The Trojanettes avenged an early season loss to the Blaze winning 1-0. Cassavaugh had a walk off bases loaded single to win the game. Willis and Kirkland also had singles in the game. Kendall Hux started the game allowing five walks, two hits and struck out three. Kiah Huitt came in relief to get the win.

The Trojanettes then played Miami Express from the Kansas City area. The Trojanettes led 2-1 going into the last inning. But the Express scored five runs to take a 6-2 lead. The Trojanettes made a valiant comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs and having the tying runs on second and third but lost 6-4. Huitt was the luck-losing pitcher allowing only one earned run. Sadie Smith led the hitting with two singles and an RBI. Kirkland had a hit and two RBIs. Hunt and Rouch each had a hit.

The Carrollton Missouri Commotion then played the Trojanettes. The Commotion scored two runs in the last inning to take a 2-1 win. Hux threw well, allowing two hits, zero earned runs and two walks. Leading the Trojanettes hitting were Baylee Knorr and Cassavaugh who each collected one hit. Kirkland had an RBI.

The Trojanettes played well in the next game defeating the Hype from Savannah 6-2. Huitt was the winning pitcher. She allowed zero earned runs, struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits. Willis led the hitting brigade with three hits and two runs scored. Knorr had three RBIs. Sadie Smith had a single and two RBIs. Madeline Smith and Huitt each smacked a single. McQueen had an RBI.

The Trojanette offense then got going, scoring seven runs in the first inning and went on to a 10-2 win over KCSA from Kansas City. Knorr led the Trojanette hitters with three hits and three RBIs. Huitt had two hits and four RBIs. McQueen had one hit and an RBI. Willis and Kirkland had one hit each. Hux had two RBIs and Hunt and Cassavaugh had one RBI. Sadie Smith was the winning pitcher allowing only two hits and an earned run.

The next game saw the team defeat the Kansas City Originals team 5-2. Hux picked up the win on the mound. Huitt came in to get the last out to get the save. Hunt had a single and two RBIs. Willis had a hit and an RBI. Knorr, Kirkland and Cassavaugh all added one hit to the attack.

The Trojanettes then tangled with one of the best teams from Omaha, the Nebraska Quakes McDonald. The Quakes hit the ball well and won 8-3. Knorr, Kirkland and Cassavaugh each hit a single and had an RBI. Sadie Smith and McQueen each had one hit. Huitt took the loss on the mound.

Next up was the Memorial Day ASA Tournament in Kansas City. The tournament is the largest in the Midwest. The opening game for the Trojanettes was against Glory Atkins from St. Louis. Glory scored a run in the bottom of the last inning to win 4-3. Willis led the hitting with three hits and two runs scored. Kirkland added a single and Knorr an RBI.

The Trojanettes bats then got going with an 18-0 win over the Colorado Majestics. Kirkland led the offense with a double, single, three runs scored and five RBIs. Willis had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Knorr had a double, two singles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Cassavaugh smacked a double and single, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Hunt hit a long triple and added a single. She also had two RBIs. McQueen hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a run. Madeline Smith and Huitt each hit a single. Sadie Smith and Hux each had an RBI. Huitt was the winning pitcher allowing two hits.

The Trojanettes followed this up with a 4-1 win over the Nebraska Quakes Frazee. The game was well played by both teams. Hux was the winning pitcher striking out seven and allowing three hits. Kirkland had a single and an RBI. Madeline Smith hit a double and Knorr had a single.

Another tough game followed with the Trojanettes coming out on top of the Millard Fury Knipping team 6-4 from Nebraska. Huitt was the winning pitcher. Hux came in to get the last out for the save. Sadie Smith had two singles and an RBI. Willis smacked a double and single to go with three runs scored. Huitt had a double and two RBIs. Cassavaugh and Hunt each had a single and an RBI. Madeline Smith and Kirkland added singles.

Next up was the Rawlings Tigers and the Trojanettes took them down 6-1. Hux threw a three-hit gem, striking out six. Cassavaugh led hitting in this game. She had two singles and two RBIs. Knorr had double and an RBI. Willis and Kirkland had a hit and an RBI. Huitt, Sadie Smith and Hux each added a single.

The offense got going again the next game, defeating the Echoes Extreme from Omaha 11-4. Sadie Smith picked up the win. McQueen led the hitting assault with two RBIs and two singles. Huitt and Hux each had a double and single to go with an RBI. Willis had a single, scored two runs and two RBIs. Kirkland had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Cassavaugh had two hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Hunt had a hit and an RBI. Madeline Smith and Knorr had a hit each. Sadie Smith added an RBI.

The final game was a 4-1 loss to the Millard Fury team. The game was well played. Hux threw well but took the loss, striking out 12 batters. Huitt had a double and single. She also drove in the game’s only run. Hux also added a double and single. Sadie Smith had a single.

The team is now 14-7-1 on the year.