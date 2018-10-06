The Department of Economic Development’s Division of Workforce Development announced earlier this week the award of $5.1 million to 186 companies across Missouri to help train workers for new and existing positions.

“Not only will this funding help Missouri workers gain new skills, it delivers value to Missouri businesses in an area of critical need – the availability of a quality workforce,” Governor Mike Parson said. “By helping businesses train new and existing workers, we’re helping them stay competitive and remain here in Missouri.”

Among the list of firms statewide receiving these monies were these five county businesses: Houston Poly Tank, Hopkins; Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, USA, Maryville Tire Partners, LLC and Laclede Chain Manufacturing Company, LLC, all of Maryville.

The funding comes from the state’s customized training program, which helps small, medium and large businesses grow by providing training to new and existing workers.

Through the latest round of funding, the program will train a total of 17,090 workers, 1,202 in newly created jobs and 15,888 in existing positions.

Missouri’s customized training program allows companies the flexibility to choose their training provider, but the program is administered by Missouri’s community and technical colleges.