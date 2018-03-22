Maryville senior Zach Staples signed a letter of intent on March 15 to attend Northwest Missouri State University, competing in track and field.

Those pictured are, front: Zach’s brother, Justin Staples; mother, Jen Staples; Zach; father, Devin Staples; back: Zach’s brother, Jaxon Staples; Distance Coach Rodney Bade; grandparents, Becky and Ron Dew; and Track Coach Nathan Powell. “I’ve coached Zach since the seventh grade, so I’ve known him a long time. I’m just excited to see his development, his maturity, personally and athletically. He’s made big strides as far as training and I’m excited to see what he will do in his college career,” Bade stated.