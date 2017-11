Allyn Scott Graham, 81, Maryville, died Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

A visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at 10 am, Friday, November 3 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville. There will be no graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.