Sunday

• Jefferson FFA National Officer BBQ

Monday

• Horace Mann 1st day of school

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool begins

• Nodaway-Holt class pictures

• North Nodaway JH/HS pictures

• St. Gregory’s All School Assembly, 7:50 am

• Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, South Nodaway FFA National Officer Visit at Barnard, 8:30 am

• Maryville High golf at Mozingo Tourney, 9 am

• West Nodaway FFA National Officer Visit at Tarkio, 12:30 pm

• Maryville High C football at St. Pius, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV football vs St. Pius, 5 pm

• Maryville High V softball at Worth Co, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V volleyball at Benton, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV football vs King City, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V softball at N Andrew, 5 pm

• North Nodaway softball vs Plattsburg, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson School Auction, 6 pm

Tuesday

• North Nodaway Elementary pictures

• Jefferson 8th to Northwest, 11:15 am

• South Nodaway Jostens, 11:17 am

• Maryville High JV/V soccer vs Benton, 4 pm

• Maryville High V tennis at Savannah, 4 pm

• Maryville Middle cross country scrimmage at Northwest, 4 pm

• Maryville High, Platte Valley cross country at Donaldson, 4:15 pm

• Maryville High V softball vs Cameron, 4:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V volleyball vs West Platte, 5 pm

• North Nodaway softball vs DeKalb, 5 pm

• Platte Valley JV/V softball vs Stewartsville, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway PTO meeting, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V volleyball vs Union Star, 5:30 pm

Wednesday

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• West Nodaway 10th/12th Jostens, 11:25 am

Thursday

• South Nodaway Neff letter jackets

• Maryville High V golf at Moila, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Maryville High V tennis at LeBlond, 4 pm

• Maryville High V softball at Lafayette, 4:30 pm

• Maryville High V soccer at Excelsior Springs, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V volleyball at LeBlond, 5 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V softball at Platte Valley, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V volleyball vs South Holt, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V volleyball at Rock Port, 5:30 pm

Friday

• Maryville High V tennis at Noyes, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s FFF Mass, 8 am

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool, 12:30 pm

• South Nodaway PV cheer clinic, 3:30 pm

• Maryville High V football at Chillicothe, 7 pm

• North-West Nodaway V football at Platte Valley, 7 pm

• Northeast Nodaway/Worth Co V football at Braymer, 7 pm

• SHNH V football vs SW Livingston at SH, 7 pm

Saturday

• Maryville High V volleyball at Lafayette Co Tourney, 8:30 am

• Maryville High JV softball at Savannah Tourney, 9 am

• Maryville High V soccer at Excelsior Springs, 10:30 am