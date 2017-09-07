Leroy A. “Roy” Seipel, 94, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 9 at St. Gregory’s Church, Maryville, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. A rosary will be held at 6 pm, Friday, September 8 followed by visitation from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, all at St. Gregory’s. Graveside military services will be by Missouri Military Honors and Tri-C American Legion Post #464.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory School, 315 South Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences can be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.