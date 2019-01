Roy Dale Damewood, 62, Skidmore, died Monday, January 14, 2019, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City.

Visitation was on January 17 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. Mr. Damewood’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with final expenses.

