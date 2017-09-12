Robert August Stelter, 93, Hopkins, died Friday, September 8, 2017, in Maryville.

Visitation will be 6 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday, September 13 at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, September 14 at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Northwest Foundation, directed to the August Stelter Scholarship Fund, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.