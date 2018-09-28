Robert “Bob” L. Rice, Nodaway County prosecutor, will conduct a series of listening posts throughout the county communities to listen to citizens about the issues affecting them.

In addition, Rice will discuss his office’s services for crime victims, the Fourth Circuit Victim Advocate, collecting restitution and prosecuting bad checks. Rice encourages everybody to attend with any questions so they can take advantage of the services provided by his office.

The listening posts will occur on the following dates and locations:

• Monday, October 22: 8 am, Elmo, next to the American Legion building; 9:30 am, Clearmont, next to the post office building; 11 am, Burlington Jct., next to the American Legion building; 12:30 pm, Pickering, next to the community building; 2 pm, Hopkins, next to the community building; and 4 pm, Skidmore, next to city hall.

• Tuesday, October 23: 8 am, Parnell, next to American Legion building; 9:30 am, Ravenwood, next to community building; 11 am, Conception and Conception Jct., next to American Legion building in Conception Jct.; 1:30 pm, Barnard, at Fourth Street and Depot Street; and 3 pm, Graham, next to the Lions Club building and the Smokehouse.

“I continue to work hard to aggressively prevent, prosecute and punish crime. I believe a county official needs to be accessible to the voters and continue to go into all Nodaway County communities to help folks with their questions or concerns. I hope people will attend one of my listening posts so I can answer their questions or point them in the direction to resolve that issue or concern,” Rice said.