Orval Nicolas Heywood, 96, died Friday, January 27, 2017, in Liberty, at the Liberty Health and Wellness Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm, Friday, February 3, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life service will follow the visitation.

Inurnment will be at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Lion’s Eye Research Foundation.