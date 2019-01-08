The North Nodaway Elementary students, along with the NN PTO, are taking steps to fundraise for repairing, beautifying and landscaping the front of the elementary building in Pickering.

A spaghetti lunch will be served by the elementary students from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, January 13 at the Hopkins Community Building, Hopkins.

The menu will feature spaghetti, salad, bread and desserts.

Cost is $5 for adults; children are $3; and ages three and under are free. Donations for the project will also be accepted.